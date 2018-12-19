Car break-ins lead to warning from Oxford Police

Lock your cars.
It is a simple message that one Mid-South police agency is hoping drivers will remember.
According to the Oxford Police Department, thieves are looking for an easy target.
Over the weekend, four people got their cars broken into.
Two other cars had their windows busted out.
The thefts happened in the Western and Southern part of town.
Call Oxford police if you see anything suspicious.
