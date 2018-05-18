Car bursts into flames on I-40 Bridge

The latest on this story, and more, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Traffic is moving again after a multi-vehicle crash shut down the I-40 bridge early Friday morning.
Memphis Fire Department told FOX13 two cars collided, and one of them caught on fire.
Luckily, no one was hurt.
