Car catches fire after slamming into gas pump

The Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene when a fire broke out at a gas station.
A FOX13 crew was driving to another scene when they saw fire trucks at the Exxon at the corner of Park Avenue and Highland Street.
They then saw the burned out car. It is not clear why the car slammed into the gas pump.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about what happened and will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.
