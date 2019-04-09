Car catches on fire in Dollar General parking lot

A car went up in flames in front of a store in Memphis.
A FOX13 employee was driving past the Dollar General at the corner of Lamar and Central when he noticed the car was on fire.
While he was taking photos, firefighters pulled up to the parking lot. There was a man inside the store and parking lot who appeared to be the driver.
He did not look injured.
