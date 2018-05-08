Car collides with former Easy Way on Mt. Moriah

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene on of a crash at a former Easy Way on Mt. Moriah.
Police are on the scene in the 800 block of Mt. Moriah.
One person was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
Officers are on the scene of a vehicle that crashed into 814 Mt. Moriah.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 8, 2018
One person was transported non-critical to ROH.
