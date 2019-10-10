Car crashes in Memphis, vehicle on scene is littered with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating shots fired in Whitehaven.
According to the police, they were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.
When FOX13 arrived, they saw a white SUV that had a bullet hole in the front windshield.
The SUV crashed after it was struck.
FOX13 confirmed at least one person was injured, however, their condition has not been released.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
