Car crashes into fence after shooting in Orange Mound, victim dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to two shootings, just minutes away from each other in Orange Mound.
FOX13 cameras watched the aftermath of the car colliding with a fence in the 2700 block of Barron.
Police say the man shot in this shooting is now dead.
Investigators say he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
No suspect information is available at this time.
The second shooting happened in the 600 block of Pendleton.
No suspect info was given.
Police say this was an accidental shooting.
MPD says it's unknown if the shootings are related.
If you have any information regarding this scene, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
