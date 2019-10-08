  • Car crashes into Hickory Hill home

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for answers after a car crash into a home in Hickory Hill.

    Police responded Mingle Drive and Silverleaf Road near Raines Road Monday night.

    It's unclear how many people were hurt at this time.

    We're working to determine what caused the wreck.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the case.

