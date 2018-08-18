Car crashes into house in South Memphis, briefly catches on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are working to learn how a car ended up in a South Memphis home Saturday afternoon.
According to MPD, officers arrived to the 1800 block of Kansas St around 4:45 p.m. When they arrived they noticed a car went into the back of the house.
Memphis Police told FOX13, the house briefly caught on fire when the car went into the house.
Thankfully, there are no injuries to report.
FOX13 is working with MPD to gather more information about this incident. Stay with us for the very latest.
