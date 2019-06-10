Car crashes into Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are currently on the scene after a car crashed into a home in Memphis.
It happened on the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive in the southeast part of Memphis.
According to Memphis police, the driver was transported to St. Francis but is expected to be okay.
No one inside the home was injured.
