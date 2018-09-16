  • Car drives into Mississippi River near Mud Island, rescue underway

    By: Ryan Glover

    MEMPHIS, TN. - Memphis Police are working an incident at the Mississippi River near Mud Island. 

    According to MPD, officers arrived to the scene at Greenbelt Park, at the far north end of Mud Island around 5 p.m. for an accident. When MPD arrived they were told by people in the area a car drove into the river. 

    MPD told FOX13 this is an ongoing investigation. 

    FOX13's Jeremy Pierre is on the scene gathering more information. Stay with us as we learn more info on this developing story. 

