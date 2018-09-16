Car drives into Mississippi River near Mud Island, rescue underway

MEMPHIS, TN. - Memphis Police are working an incident at the Mississippi River near Mud Island.
According to MPD, officers arrived to the scene at Greenbelt Park, at the far north end of Mud Island around 5 p.m. for an accident. When MPD arrived they were told by people in the area a car drove into the river.
A Tennessee Wildlife and Resource Agent confirmed with me MPD is searching for a car in the Mississippi River. MFD on the scene as well. pic.twitter.com/FYeoC62lvT— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 16, 2018
MPD told FOX13 this is an ongoing investigation.
FOX13's Jeremy Pierre is on the scene gathering more information. Stay with us as we learn more info on this developing story.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}