Car flips on Poplar, multiple lanes blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple lanes are block on Poplar Ave. after a car flipped over during a wreck.
Memphis police responded to the crash at 11:42 Tuesday morning.
Two vehicles crashed on Prescott and Polar according to MPD.
One man was taken to the Regional One in critical condition.
At 11:42 a.m. MPD responded to a crash at Poplar and Prescott on a two vehicle crash. One vehicle overturned.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 7, 2018
One male was transported to ROH in critical condition.
