Car hits concrete wall in Midtown, driver dead on the scene,

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of a deadly accident in Midtown.
The accident happened at Madison and Bellevue.
Investigators said a car struck a concrete sign near the 1200 block of Madison. The address police gave was for the Eye Center at the Southern College of Optometry.
The male driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers have not identified the man killed at this time.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene, check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}