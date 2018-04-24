Car jammed underneath 18-wheeler on I-55

Memphis police and Memphis Fire are on the scene of an accident on Interstate-55 just south of Brooks Road.
Trending stories:
- Walmart shooting: Man killed in front of bystanders, including kids, outside Arkansas store
- Florida judge does not return to courtroom after berating frail inmate who died 3 days later
- Waffle House 'hero' disarmed shooter, tossed rifle over counter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
BREAKING: Major accident interstate 55 northbound just south of Brooks. Someone possibly trapped. pic.twitter.com/9qBuz9HE22— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) April 24, 2018
FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you as soon as information becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}