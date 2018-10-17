Car shot at on I-240

Memphis police are investigating after someone was shot at on a major Memphis intersection.
The man was wearing a white and black bandana and was driving a black sedan.
He fired a shot at the victim who was occupying a tractor trailer.
No one was injured.
The suspect left the scene going westbound on Interstate-240 towards Covington Pike.
Police said it appears that this is a road rage incident.
