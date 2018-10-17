  • Car shot at on I-240

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after someone was shot at on a major Memphis intersection. 

    The man was wearing a white and black bandana and was driving a black sedan. 

    He fired a shot at the victim who was occupying a tractor trailer.

    No one was injured.

    The suspect left the scene going westbound on Interstate-240 towards Covington Pike.

    Police said it appears that this is a road rage incident. 

