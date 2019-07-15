Car shot merging onto I-240, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting near a major Memphis roadway, according to officials.
According to police, the victim's car was shot while they were merging onto northbound Interstate 240 from Perkins road.
No one was hurt, but the car was shot three times.
Police were not able to provide any suspect information.
MPD is asking if you saw anything related to the shooting to call 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police investigating possible 'shallow grave' in backyard of home, officials say
- Police: 73-year-old woman's teeth knocked out during attempted rape in New York City
- Some Taco Bell restaurants experiencing a tortilla shortage affecting quesadillas, tacos, burritos
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}