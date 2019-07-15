  • Car shot merging onto I-240, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting near a major Memphis roadway, according to officials. 

    According to police, the victim's car was shot while they were merging onto northbound Interstate 240 from Perkins road. 

    No one was hurt, but the car was shot three times. 

    Police were not able to provide any suspect information. 

    MPD is asking if you saw anything related to the shooting to call 901-528-CASH. 

