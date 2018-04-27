  • Car slams into fire hydrant, water sprays out for hours

    Updated:

    MLGW and Memphis police are on the scene of a crash in Raleigh. 

    Trending stories:

    A car slammed into a fire hydrant and a utility police. 

    It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 5200 block of Elmore Road. The water was shut off around 5:10 a.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car slams into fire hydrant, water sprays out for hours

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three men wanted for stealing from Midtown video game store

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car jammed underneath 18-wheeler on I-55

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mom who claimed 'God told her' to kidnap child gets punched in face by father