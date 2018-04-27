Car slams into fire hydrant, water sprays out for hours

MLGW and Memphis police are on the scene of a crash in Raleigh.
Trending stories:
- Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple
- Woman kills husband's mistress then shoots herself in 'calculated, planned attack,' police say
- Man steals electricity with spoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
A car slammed into a fire hydrant and a utility police.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 5200 block of Elmore Road. The water was shut off around 5:10 a.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}