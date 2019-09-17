Car slams into Germantown Baskin-Robbins

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A local ice cream shop was caught in a terrifying moment when a car slammed into the front of the building.
A viewer sent FOX13 a photo of the Baskin-Robbins on the 7800 block of Poplar Avenue.
The photo shows a twisted mess of metal and other parts of the front of the store.
It is not clear if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.
