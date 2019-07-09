  • Car slams into West Memphis home

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    West Memphis police are looking for multiple people after a car slammed into a house in West Memphis. 

    WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - West Memphis police are looking for multiple people after a car slammed into a house in West Memphis.

    Multiple people fled from the vehicle before police arrived in the 600 block of E. Woodlawn. 

    A woman inside was taken to Baptist Crittenden with minor injuries. 

    Check back for updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories