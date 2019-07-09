Car slams into West Memphis home

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - West Memphis police are looking for multiple people after a car slammed into a house in West Memphis.
Multiple people fled from the vehicle before police arrived in the 600 block of E. Woodlawn.
A woman inside was taken to Baptist Crittenden with minor injuries.
