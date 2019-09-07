Car stolen from gas station with two children inside, suspect on the run, police say

Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a car was stolen from a gas station with two children inside.
Investigators said the victim stopped at a gas station near Millbranch and Shelby Dr. to put air in her tires. While she put air in the tires, three men jumped in her car and sped off with two children inside.
Officers responded to the area and located the car. The suspects stopped the car at Raines and Millbranch then three men bailed out and ran.
MPD recovered two children from the car unharmed.
Police have taken two suspects in custody, but one remains at large.
Officers are still searching the area for the third suspect.
The suspects have not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story. Watch FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
