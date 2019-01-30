Car stolen with 1-year-old child inside after Memphis woman leaves it running while using ATM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman had her car stolen with her 1-year-old child inside after she left it running while she used an ATM in Memphis.
According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Bellevue Street.
The victim – Amber Booker – told police she got out of her 2002 Ford Explorer after parking near the First Tennessee Bank ATM with it still running.
A few minutes later, Booker said she turned around and noticed it was gone – with her 1-year-old son inside.
Officers eventually located the stolen vehicle on Orgill Avenue. They found Booker’s son in the back seat, unharmed.
She was issued an ordinance by the city for leaving a vehicle unattended.
Police said the suspects were seen getting out of the vehicle and running east on Orgill through Jesse Turner Park.
