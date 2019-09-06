Gas leak caused by police chase in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a gas leak after they chased a suspect in the city.
According to police, the gas leak, at the corner of Bellevue and Lamar, happened at some point during the chase.
At the moment, traffic is not being affected, but that could change as the morning progresses.
Police have not released what caused the police to chase the car on Lamar Avenue.
FOX13 learned the police chase ended at Cleveland and Lamar.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
This is a breaking situation and will bring you the latest information LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}