0 Car thefts spiking in Midtown neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cars are being stolen almost every night in some Midtown neighborhoods. Now, some people are trying to warn their neighbors before they become the next victim.

Thieves are hitting entire blocks during the early morning hours. Matt Hinson was heading to work Friday.

“I woke up, stepped outside and my car was gone,” said Hinson.

Stolen off Carr Avenue in Midtown. Now, Hinson is in a rental truck. His 2007 Chevy trailblazer is at the city impound lot.

“The driveshaft was snapped in half,” said Hinson. “I'm pretty sure it's totaled.”

Police found the car Sunday in South Memphis. Hinson far from the only victim.

In Midtown there have been 40 cars stolen or broken into in the last two weeks, in just a two mile radius. More than a dozen, and counting, have happened in the small Annesdale Park area.

Hinson’s friend had a car stolen out of his driveway Monday morning. The thieves got the keys from the back porch then took off in the car. Before the eventually parked the car in south Memphis, a GPS device revealed the thieves hit more cars in the midtown area.

“I found a toy pistol in there that was not mine, and obviously they left that in there,” said Hinson.

Hinson is confident he knows the suspect description.

“It's kids. I put some new tires on it within the last year. You could've taken that to the chop shop in at least gotten some money,” said Hinson.

He is hoping police ramp up patrols overnight in Midtown, and arrest the criminals before another neighbor ends up at the impound lot.

“We’ll have to catch them to stop them,” he said.

Many of the cars have been stolen after the keys were taken from a home invasion, or if a spare key was left under a tire or in the vehicle. Some of the cars have been recovered, after the suspects ditched the vehicles at different locations.

Other vehicles though are still unaccounted for, and police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or surveillance video, to call police or CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

