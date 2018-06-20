  • Car windows shattered after shooting in Raleigh, victim taken to hospital

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Raleigh.

    Police are on the scene in the 3500 block of Andy Way Ln. in the Lantern Square Apartments.

    Trending stories:

    Officers arrived on the scene at 1:35 p.m.

    First responders transported a man from the scene around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.

    MPD said the victim is in non-critical condition at Regional One.

    Investigators found a blue Nissan with shattered windows on the scene.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Car windows shattered after shooting in Raleigh, victim taken to hospital