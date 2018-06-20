Car windows shattered after shooting in Raleigh, victim taken to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Raleigh.
Police are on the scene in the 3500 block of Andy Way Ln. in the Lantern Square Apartments.
Trending stories:
- Man charged, MPD officer identified after being struck, critically injured during traffic stop
- Wendy’s investigating video of live mouse inside food packaging
- Mom: Bullies ‘killed my son’ by pushing him into swimming pool
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers arrived on the scene at 1:35 p.m.
First responders transported a man from the scene around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.
MPD said the victim is in non-critical condition at Regional One.
Investigators found a blue Nissan with shattered windows on the scene.
No suspect information is available at this time.
At 1:35 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at 3517 Andy Way Lane. A male victim was struck and has been transported non-critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 20, 2018
No suspect info was given.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}