  • Car with 4 people inside shot on major Memphis street

    One man is fighting for life after he was shot inside a car. 

    According to police, they were called to the 3600 block of Riverdale Road at midnight on Sunday morning. 

    There were four people inside a car when someone shot at it. One person was hit and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

    Police did not release any suspect information, but they said the shooter knew the victims. 

