Car with 4 people inside shot on major Memphis street

One man is fighting for life after he was shot inside a car.
According to police, they were called to the 3600 block of Riverdale Road at midnight on Sunday morning.
There were four people inside a car when someone shot at it. One person was hit and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police did not release any suspect information, but they said the shooter knew the victims.
At 12:00 a.m., Officers responded to a shooting call at 3619 Riverdale Rd. Officers located a male shooting victim in a white. There were 4 victims inside of the vehicle, but only one was shot. He was xported critical to ROH. The suspect(s) is believed to be known to the victims.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 23, 2018
It is believed that the shooting stemmed from an altercation inside a nearby restuarant. The suspect(s) fled the scene in a grey/silver Chevrolet Cruze. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 23, 2018
