0 Cardi B, The Killers to perform at Beale Street Music Festival; tickets now on sale

The Beale Street Music Festival has released its 2019 line up, and tickets are now on sale.

Some big names made the list, including Cardi B, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band.

For a full list of the lineup, click here.

Last year, the festival brought in $60 million and more than 100,000 attendees -- with several of the musicians originally coming from the Memphis area.

“Over 30 percent of our lineup currently is from Memphis or Memphis area,” said Director of Marketing Robert Griffin.

There is a lot to look forward to but still questions about how the Tom Lee Park proposal will affect festivals in the future.

Riverside Drive could go down to two lanes near the park, but the Memphis River Park partnership thinks it will have enough space for events at the riverfront.

Memphis in May officials are looking at the plan and expect everything will work out.

For now, the focus is getting ready for Memphis in May.

Tickets will cost $135 for all three days.

Memphis in May officials said by the end of the week they will look over the Tom Lee Park plans and address any concerns they may have.

