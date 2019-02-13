  • Cardi B, The Killers to perform at Beale Street Music Festival

    Updated:

    The Beale Street Music Festival has released its 2019 line up. 

    Some big names made the list, including Cardi B, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    For a full list of the lineup, click here. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories