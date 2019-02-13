The Beale Street Music Festival has released its 2019 line up.
Some big names made the list, including Cardi B, The Killers, and Dave Matthews Band.
Presenting the 2019 Beale Street Music Festival lineup! Go get your #BSMF19 three-day pass for $135 NOW 🥳— Beale Street Music Festival (@BealeStMusicFes) February 13, 2019
🎟️: https://t.co/J7aHQMEnnC pic.twitter.com/kr6I8euAVj
