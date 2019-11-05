  • Career criminal and sexual offender sentenced to 30 years

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl will spend the next 30 years behind bars.

    Tarvis Weatherly, 42, was convicted in August of aggravated sexual battery, according to court records, and was sentenced today.  

    The trial testimony said the incident occurred on June 2, 2016, when the young girl was dropped off at a cousin's home in the 2400 block of Brooklyn Ave.

    Early in the morning, while others were asleep, Weatherly began rubbing the child's private areas in a bedroom, it said. 

    Weatherly, the boyfriend of the homeowner, was convicted in 1997 on nine counts of aggravated robbery and one count of theft of property over $1,000, a release said.

    He also is a registered sex offender for convictions of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery of an adult victim.

    He was sentenced to 30 years without the possibility of parole and will remain on the sex offender registry. 

