  • Cargo plane from Memphis area crashes in Ohio, reports say

    Updated:

    TOLEDO, Ohio - A plane that took off from the Memphis area has crashed, according to multiple reports. 

    Emergency crews are on the scene of a plane crash near Toledo Express Airport. 

    The Lucas County Sheriff's Office said the plane crashed just east of another airport before 4 a.m. eastern time. 

    WTOL is reporting the plane was headed to Toledo from a small airport near Memphis. But it is not

    FOX13 reached out to officials for comment, and they sent a response which said in part "initial reports were two souls on board."

    The plane impacted multiple unoccupied vehicles at the business. The impact caused a major fire. 

    WTOL said The Port Authority believes it was carrying auto parts. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories