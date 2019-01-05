Carjacking suspect arrested after crashing stolen vehicle on Poplar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- A carjacking suspect has been arrested after investigators said he crashed a stolen car on Poplar Ave.
Patrick Vaughn has been charged.
Vaughn has been charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to M/D/S Ecstasy and Cocaine.
A carjacking suspect is now in custody after Memphis police said the person crashed the stolen car on Poplar Avenue.
According to police, officers got behind the suspect – who has not been identified – around 3:30 p.m. Friday and began pursuing the vehicle in Midtown.
Police said the suspect struck another vehicle at Poplar and North McLean as officers were pursuing them.
The suspect and a female passenger were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to police.
FOX13 crews on scene saw the aftermath of the crash as emergency responders arrived to clear the area.
HAPPENING NOW: Nasty accident on McLean and Poplar. Off duty MPD vehicles on scene.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) January 4, 2019
Man on scene says it appears officers were conducting a chase down poplar. Working to learn more from police. pic.twitter.com/5bKLUOQqfe
The person was taken into custody by MPD, and the investigation is ongoing.
