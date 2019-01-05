  • Carjacking suspect arrested after crashing stolen vehicle on Poplar Avenue

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- A carjacking suspect has been arrested after investigators said he crashed a stolen car on Poplar Ave.

    Patrick Vaughn has been charged. 

    Vaughn has been charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to M/D/S Ecstasy and Cocaine.

    A carjacking suspect is now in custody after Memphis police said the person crashed the stolen car on Poplar Avenue. 

    According to police, officers got behind the suspect – who has not been identified – around 3:30 p.m. Friday and began pursuing the vehicle in Midtown. 

    Police said the suspect struck another vehicle at Poplar and North McLean as officers were pursuing them. 

    The suspect and a female passenger were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to police.

    FOX13 crews on scene saw the aftermath of the crash as emergency responders arrived to clear the area.

    The person was taken into custody by MPD, and the investigation is ongoing.

