0 Carjacking suspects may be connected to other crimes in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police said several people who may be connected to Thursday mornings carjacking were detained.

The victim of that carjacking said he believes the men who robbed him at gunpoint may be connected to other crimes that happened this week.

RELATED: Man killed during attempted robbery, burned out car found nearby

FOX13 went to Express Lane in the 3600 block of Summer Avenue where police were investigating a crime scene earlier after a man was gunned down after crashing into a fence.

FOX13 spoke with the man who said he believes the suspects in this killing are the same people who carjacked him.

The man, who’s too terrified to talk on camera because of fear of retaliation, called FOX13 after our story aired about the man who was gunned down at the gas station Friday morning in Highland Heights.

Police said they found the suspect’s burned Mercedes in Nutbush about six minutes from where Friday morning’s shooting happened. They said it appeared to be stolen.

The man said a group of men stole his black Mercedes Thursday morning.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It was around 5 a.m. and our neighbor came and knocked on our door and was frazzled, basically said that he had been robbed at gunpoint while trying to enter his property,” said Jessica Beasley, a neighbor.

Officers responded to the carjacking at Cox Street and Southern Avenue. Police said men pointed an assault rifle at the victim in his driveway.

That victim told FOX13 he noticed men in a white truck were following him, so he didn’t go directly home and thought he got away from the men, but that wasn’t the case when he got home.

“He just jumped out the car to unlock the gate, but as he was unlocking the gate, two men with guns came up to him and stole his wallet and his vehicle,” Beasley said.

Beasley and her husband called 911.

Police are also investigating a shooting in Hickory Hill in the 3600 block of South Mendenhall. Officers said a victim left her job when she was being followed.

The men got out of their car and shot her through a window. The suspect ran away with her wallet.

The victim drove to McDonald’s for help. FOX13 is working to find out if those suspects were involved in the other incidents.

“We’re just glad that in our community we keep in touch with each other, we talk about what’s going on around,” Beasley said.

When officers conducted a traffic stop Friday morning at 2 a.m. involving a white Toyota truck in the area of Lamar Avenue and Airways Boulevard, it was believed to be the truck involved in the robbery.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is still ongoing.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.