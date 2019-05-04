0 Carjackings in Memphis, Shelby County seeing significant drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Carjackings in the Memphis area are down significantly.

The Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission said that's not all that's decreased.

Robberies and car thefts are also down.

It’s a big relief for drivers and big success Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies.

FOX13 has learned carjackings in Memphis are down around 40 percent so far this year.

Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission said the decrease could be connected to two other crimes: robberies and car thefts.

“At the same time, we’ve had a significant drop in the number of reported robberies. About a twenty percent drop as compared to last year,” Gibbons said.

So far this year, there's been 61 reported carjackings in Shelby County. This time last year, that number was at 102.

FOX13 reached out to Memphis police, which said it hasn't changed how carjacking reports are categorized.

“Frankly, if you go back over the past couple of years, we were pretty much looking at an epidemic of car thefts,” Gibbons said.

Both Gibbons and a representative with MPD believe data driven policing is the catalyst for success.

They said knowing when and where to deploy resources is a game changer.

A rep with MPD said witness participation is also a big key.

