Cars destroyed, apartments flooded after overnight storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple families woke up to water rushing into their apartments and had to seek shelter in the leasing office of the apartments.
FOX13 Alexa Lorenzo went to the 3700 block of Links Drive in Southeast Shelby County at the Champion Hills apartments.
When she arrived, she could see cars submerged past their tires.
The water was so high it even moved some of the vehicles.
People who had to leave their home couldn't even see the swimming pool there was so much water.
FOX13 obtained footage from Danielle Danni Marzette which showed the parking lot of the apartments. Multiple vehicles are completely submerged underwater around 2 a .m. Friday.
For many of the cars, only the top was sticking out from the surface of the water.
It took hours for the water to subdue.
FLOODING: Water is going down and people are coming out of their homes. They are seeing the damage on their cars from flash flooding.— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) June 7, 2019
- Debris up the wheels of a truck.
- Water so strong it moved the cars.
🌧 🚘 ⚡️@FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/FMVe4YF9nF
