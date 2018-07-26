  • Cars, front door set on fire; Memphis family claims they are being terrorized

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    Two cars belonging to a family were burned to a crisp early Thursday morning. 

    Family that lives in the home said it was done by a group of people that's been terrorizing them for a little over two months.

    FOX13 obtained surveillance video of a man pouring gasoline on the back of a car, and then the vehicle bursts into flames. 

    "Ten days ago they shot up the house and now this, " Eddy Gonzalez said.

    FOX13's Jeremy Pierre spoke with the family who said they know who is responsible for the crimes. Watch his full report LIVE on 5 p.m.
     

