Cars under water, apartments and homes flooded by downpour in Shelby County

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple families woke up to water rushing into their apartments and had to seek shelter in the leasing office of the apartments. 

    FOX13 Alexa Lorenzo went to the 3700 block of Links Drive in Southeast Shelby County at the Champion Hills apartments. 

    When she arrived, she could see cars submerged past their tires. The water was so high it even moved some of the vehicles. 

    People who had to leave their homes couldn't even see the swimming pool there was so much water.

    FOX13 obtained footage from Danielle Danni Marzette which showed the parking  lot of the apartments. Multiple vehicles were completely submerged underwater around 2 a .m. Friday.  

    For many of the cars, only the top was sticking out from the surface of the water. 

    It took hours for the water to subdue. 

    In total, three apartment complexes sustained damage due to flooding in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Government Emergency Management and Homeland Security Office.

    The agency said homes in Germantown, Collierville and Memphis were also impacted -- along with AutoNation Honda car dealership on Hacks Cross near Highway 385.

