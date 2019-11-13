Carvana brings first 'Car Vending Machine' to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Have you ever heard of a car vending machine? You've probably noticed workers building the massive machine when driving down I-40 near the Appling Road exit.
Carvana, a platform for buying and selling used cars, will unveil the newest location Wednesday morning in Memphis.
Standing eight stories tall and holding 27 vehicles, the unique vending machine plans to introduce a new car buying experience to the Mid-South.
According to officials with Carvana, customers can shop more that 15,000 cars, and "schedule as-soon-as-next-day Car Vending Machine pickup, or home delivery."
This is the second Carvana location in Tennessee, and 23rd in the country.
"Since 2016, we have offered Memphis residents The New Way to Buy a Car™ with a great vehicle selection, at great prices and great customer service," said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. "We anticipate Memphis will enjoy our signature Car Vending Machine pickup experience, and we're looking forward to providing this additional option to our area customers."
The Car Vending Machine is located at 7201 Appling Farms Pkwy. The business is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
