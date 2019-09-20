Carvana plans to bring more than 400 jobs to Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A $40 million investment is bringing hundreds of jobs to the Mid-South
Carvana, a leading platform for buying and selling used cars, plans to build an inspection and distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.
According to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Carvana will invest nearly $40 million in a building for equipment and infrastructure to create more than 400 jobs in the coming years.
"Carvana is an upstart company that is changing the used car industry through technology and great customer service," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. "That's just the sort of business model we have sought in our recruiting efforts, and we're pleased to see these high-paying jobs coming to the Delta."
Arizona-based Carvana offers more than 15,000 vehicles on their website. Customers can purchase, finance, or trade-in vehicles, then schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pick up at the company's signature, patented Car Vending Machines.
West Memphis mayor Marco McClendon said, "Our city has so much to offer in the way of resources, location and workforce, and we appreciate that Carvana recognizes that and their committed investment in our community."
