0 Case involving men charged with kidnapping Olive Branch teenager headed to grand jury

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - The two men charged with kidnapping an Olive Branch boy will appear before a grand jury.

Juan Andrade and Jason St. Aubin appeared in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing for their case.

According to DeSoto County prosecutor Luke Williamson, Andrade and St. Aubin were bound over to the grand jury. The case will be heard by the grand jury when complete.

Also, both men had their bonds reduced. St. Aubin's was lowered to $500,000, while Andrade's bond was reduced to $300,000.

The mother of one of the two men accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old Olive Branch boy earlier this month spoke to only FOX13 Saturday afternoon.

Andrade’s mother said her son and his friend St. Aubin are innocent and didn’t know they were picking up a child. According to Bridgett Sixto, the Olive Branch teen posed as a 20-year-old man.

Juan Andrade and Jason St. Aubin arrived in Olive Branch more than a week ago after they were arrested in Creal Springs, Illinois. Olive Branch Police say Andrade and St. Aubin made contact with the teen through a gamer chat app.

Andrade and St. Aubin are facing kidnapping and conspiracy charges.

Sixto told FOX13's Jeremy Pierre, her son and St. Aubin thought they came to Mississippi to help a man escape an abusive relationship.

“It was no luring out of anywhere. The boy left under his own accord. They didn’t know they were picking up a kid. They thought they were picking up a 20-year-old guy,” Sixto said.

Sixto said their was no kidnapping going on at all in this incident.

"Oh God, there was no kidnapping at all. That boy came on his own accord he contacted Jason to come and pick him up,” Sixto said.

But Sixto told FOX13, the teenager only communicated with St. Aubin and not her son. She told us St. Aubin asked her son to drive him to Mississippi to pick up a friend.

"Juan didn't even know anything about this boy personally talking with him or chatting with him at all,” Sixto said.

