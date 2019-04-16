0 Case of scabies reported at Memphis elementary school, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Parents want to know what steps local school district leaders are taking after a reported case of scabies.

A school administrator at Caldwell-Guthrie Elementary School in North Memphis said a student from the school had scabies.

Scabies is a contagious skin disease marked by itching and small red spots caused by mites.

The administrator said a letter was sent home to parents as a sign of caution. They are asking parents to watch out for possible symptoms.

That student was treated by a physician and has since been cleared to return to school.

However, one parent told FOX13 she didn’t receive the letter letting parents know about the incident.

“I’m mad because that’s not right,” said Lafronia Odom.

School officials said the child was not at school during the time scabies was reported. That student stayed home until being cleared by a doctor.

A spokesperson with the Achievement School District said they disinfected all classrooms as a form of caution.

“They need to check and see if it done went farther than what it was… check and see if anybody got it. That’s too much going on,” Odom said.

Alexis Johnson, a physician assistant with Advanced Dermatology in Germantown, said she sees and treats patients with scabies every day.

Johnson told FOX13 that although it is not life-threatening, scabies spreads in cloth materials and from skin-to-skin contact.

Dermatologists said anyone who has scabies should not go around people until they have treatment.

If you have been around someone with scabies, wash all of your clothes in hot water, vacuum and clean your house.

