Cash stolen from safe inside Memphis church

Memphis police are investigating after a someone stole from a Mid-South church,
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man repeatedly ran over girlfriend with car, hit her with brick outside Memphis home, witnesses say
- DiGiorno is just as confused as you are after video shows frozen pizza at Little Caesars
- 'The adrenaline took over the fear': Tennessee man recognized as hero after Haywood High shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to police, someone broke into the Unity Baptist Church and was able to get inside the finance room.
While inside, they took money from an unlocked safe. It is not clear how much the suspect got away with.
The burglary was caught of a surveillance camera, however, the police report
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}