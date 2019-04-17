0 Casino plans to shut down this summer in Tunica

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - Penn National Gaming Inc. announced plans to shut down a casino in Tunica.

The company operates Resorts Casino, 1st Jackpot (formally known as Bally’s Casino) and Hollywood Casino in Tunica.

Officials with Business Wire told FOX13 that Resorts Casino will shut down June 30, 2019, subject to regulatory approvals.

Employees were given a letter on Tuesday about the closing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

A portion of the letter reads, “Please know this is a difficult decision. We appreciate the service of each team member at Resorts over the past 25 years. There have been many memories made with team members and customers. We are grateful for your continued service and support during this time.”

Al Britton, Penn National Sr. Vice President of Regional Operations also released a statement to Business Wire --

“With our acquisition of Resorts Casino as part of the two property deal, we knew we were acquiring an aging barge in need of significant capital improvements…While we did everything in our control to keep the property profitable over the last two years, increased competition from recent gaming expansion in Arkansas continues to drive the property’s business volumes lower. After exploring all viable alternatives, we are left with the difficult decision to close the business... I want to thank the property’s nearly 200 team members for all their hard work, loyalty and commitment to this property during what has been an extended period of very difficult operating conditions. We’ll be seeking opportunities for these team members at our two other properties in Tunica, other area resorts, or at one of our other 39 properties across the country. I want to emphasize that despite this decision, Penn National remains committed to the Tunica market and continues to focus on the ongoing successful operations at our two remaining Tunica properties.”

In the letter to employees, Penn National Gaming clarified that just the "Resorts Casino" would be closing. The entire operations at the other two resorts are not shutting down.

Only one of the three casinos owned by the company are closing.

Information from the Associated Press and Business Wire were used in this report.

NOTE: FOX13 previously reported incorrectly that Hollywood and 1st Jackpot casinos were also closing. That has been corrected.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.