Caterpillar closing plant in Dyersburg

    Caterpillar Inc. is closing the doors to its Dyersburg plant.

    According to Tennessee Warn notice, the plant will be permanently shut down on October 1. This will affect 85 workers. 

    This company is located off Hoff Rd, Dyersburg, Tennessee. The company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development's Dislocated Worker Unit on August 7, 2018.

