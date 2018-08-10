Caterpillar closing plant in Dyersburg

Caterpillar Inc. is closing the doors to its Dyersburg plant.
According to Tennessee Warn notice, the plant will be permanently shut down on October 1. This will affect 85 workers.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee inmate convicted of rape, murder of child executed by lethal injection
- ‘Momo challenge’ encourages teens to self-harm, attempt suicide
- Suspects charged with kidnapping Olive Branch boy given $600k bond
- Student's arm broken after being jumped by 10 suspects at bus stop
This company is located off Hoff Rd, Dyersburg, Tennessee. The company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development's Dislocated Worker Unit on August 7, 2018.
This a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}