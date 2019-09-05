CBHS graduate, former MTSU football player tragically drowns in river

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Christian Brothers High School student drowned in Central Tennessee over Labor Day Weekend.
According to MTSU Sidelines, Brandon Archer, 21, drowned in the Buffalo River.
He was a former football player at the Mid-South school and then moved on to play at MTSU.
FOX17 News in Nashville reported that he had been canoeing with some friends when he stopped to swim near Lobellville.
Archer was pulled under by a current and got tangled in debris.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
