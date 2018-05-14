  • CBHS graduates first African-American valedictorian

    Updated:

    A graduating senior made history at Christian Brothers High School. 

    Dwight Moore, Jr. is the school's first solo black valedictorian.

    Dwight was accepted to Harvard and MIT, along with other highly prestigious schools. He ultimately chose to attend Stanford in the fall, where he'll major in Computer Science and Economics.

    Trending stories:

    His academic achievements are many. As a sophomore at CBHS, he scored a perfect 36 on the ACT. He is a National Merit Finalist, a 2014 & 2015 Scripts National Spelling Bee participant, and the third place finisher in TMTA Math Competition for Algebra II, among several other honors.

    Dwight was a beloved part of the Good Morning Memphis team, where he was a 'Junior Journalist."

    Congratulations Dwight! 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    CBHS graduates first African-American valedictorian

  • Headline Goes Here

    Harvard investigating swastika left on campus bulletin board