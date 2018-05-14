CBHS graduates first African-American valedictorian

A graduating senior made history at Christian Brothers High School.
Dwight Moore, Jr. is the school's first solo black valedictorian.
Dwight was accepted to Harvard and MIT, along with other highly prestigious schools. He ultimately chose to attend Stanford in the fall, where he'll major in Computer Science and Economics.
Trending stories:
- Video: Man stabs daughter during custody exchange
- Police report: Teacher told students to throw rocks at kid to teach him a lesson
- Man arrested after hiding legless, fugitive girlfriend in storage bin
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
His academic achievements are many. As a sophomore at CBHS, he scored a perfect 36 on the ACT. He is a National Merit Finalist, a 2014 & 2015 Scripts National Spelling Bee participant, and the third place finisher in TMTA Math Competition for Algebra II, among several other honors.
Dwight was a beloved part of the Good Morning Memphis team, where he was a 'Junior Journalist."
Congratulations #FOX13 "Junior Journalist" Dwight Moore-part of #FOX13GMM family 10+ years. Graduating @CBHSMemphis #Valedictorian heading to #StanfordUniversity next fall @ErnieFox13 @joeysulipeck @dmgsmoore https://t.co/ZqA90oZZF0 pic.twitter.com/FzBc7q5zGk— Valerie (@valonfox) May 9, 2018
Congratulations Dwight!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}