0 CDC: 3 STDs reach all-time highs in the US; where Tennessee stands in the rankings

According to the CDC, across the nation more people are reporting sexually transmitted diseases.

The big three are chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. They're at an all-time high. STDs often have no symptoms, leaving people unaware they're infected.

According to local doctors, there are a lot of reasons why STD numbers continue to go up. Even social media is playing a role.

Whether you're looking for something serious or casual, dating apps make it a lot easier for people to find potential sex partners.

Though social media offers more dating options, most people are not talking about the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases.

FOX13 spoke with Dr. Steven Threlkeld who said around 50% of the new cases of STDs occurred in the 15-24 age group. "If you look at the number of kids who have sexual encounters by junior high can be pretty alarming," he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tennessee is ranked 11 for gonorrhea, 17 in chlamydia and 22 in syphilis.

Doctors say all three are bacterial infections with the potential of causing infertility if left untreated and vulnerability to HIV and it's not uncommon for people to have sex with someone before knowing their sexual history.

"Two partners - neither may know that one of them has a sexually transmitted disease. I see that all the time where people assume that neither partner has an STD and lots of times that simply not true," Dr. Threlkeld said.

Doctors advise to get tested every six months or when you change partners, to know your sexual status and share that information with your partner.



