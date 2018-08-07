0 CDC reminds residents of Tennessee and Arkansas of potentially deadly tick disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WZTV) --The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reminding residents about the dangers of Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, especially in five states which includes Tennessee.

The CDC says Tennessee, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri account for over 60% of spotted fever cases. Elsewhere, the disease continues to move into areas where it hasn't been spotted before, such as Arizona.

Transmitted by the brown dog tick, Rocky Mountain wood tick and the American dog tick, RMSF can be fatal within 7-9 days without immediate antibiotic treatment within the first five days of symptoms.

Within the first two days, symptoms may include abrupt high fever, headache, myalgia, and malaise.

Days 2-4 can mark the starts of rash on wrists and ankles, spreading out. The rash can be joined by abdominal pain, vomiting, cough, calf tenderness, and swelling on one side of the body.

Days 5-7 can see temperatures reach 104 degrees or greater, serious abdominal pain, widespread rash and serious respiratory symptoms.

By days7-9, finger and toe tissues and cells can start to die, leading to gangrene. Septic shock, heart arrhythmias, renal failure, coma, and seizures may set in.

The CDC says it is crucial to keep an eye on the warning signs and get antibiotic treatment within the first five days. 20-25% of untreated cases results in death by the 7th to 9th day of illness.

