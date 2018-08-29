0 CDC, Shelby County Health Department seeing spiking STD rates

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County health leaders said sexually transmitted diseases are increasing.

A new CDC report found a record number; nearly 2.3 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were diagnosed nationally in 2017.

The Shelby County Health Department said they're seeing those increases also. In comparing percentages, Shelby County would actually be lower than national increases.

However, the nation is only gaining on high STD rates here where we live.

Gonorrhea. Syphilis. Chlamydia. All on the rise. That breaks the 2016 record of cases by more than 200,000.

“We’re seeing increases in these infections reported since 2013 and they’re very dramatic increases nationally,” said David Sweat of the Shelby County Health Department. “They’re catching up to us, rather than us catching up to a national situation.”

Sweat is the director of epidemiology at SCHD. He told FOX13 the data that's come out nationally are much like numbers he's been dealing with here in the county for years.

“For a long time, we’ve been making progress against these diseases, but in recent years, the numbers have started to increase than decrease,” he said.

Since 2015, chlamydia cases in Shelby County increased by 10 percent. Since 2013, syphilis cases have increased by 60 percent.

“Gonorrhea, that’s the one I’m most worried about. We’ve had a 49 percent increase in gonorrhea cases since 2013,” Sweat said.

Sweat said the record-breaking national numbers are starting to resemble what's been happening in Shelby County.

“Shelby County started out with really high rates, compared to the nation, to begin with,” Sweat explained.

When it comes to sex education in the Mid-South, Sweat said it begins in the home.

He also said the department will continue working with local schools and hospitals to keep people aware of rising numbers and ways to stay protected.

