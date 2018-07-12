Cell phone video revealed the moments that led up to a Memphis woman being stabbed to death in Hickory Hill last week.
MPD previously identified Britney Allgood, 18, as the victim.
RELATED: Charges won't be filed against woman who stabbed, killed woman in fight
Police said Allgood was stabbed in the heart and lung during a neighborhood fight Thursday evening.
MPD also confirmed on Sunday that no charges will be filed, as the incident appeared to be “self-defense.”
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright's attorneys removed from case, say they can no longer represent her
- Woman claims she pumped water at Memphis gas station
- The reason why Sherra Wright was wearing red in court
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The new cell phone video shows the altercation that led to the deadly fight. Multiple people were inside the two cars involved.
In the video, Allgood is seen inside a car when words were shared between people in another car.
Allgood then walked into the street talking to someone in the car. That car allegedly drove into her path, and the fight ensued.
According to the video, after being stabbed, it appears that Allgood got back into the car and told someone to take her to the hospital.
Allgood’s family members were devastated after her death.
“Terrific girl, straight-A student,” said Randy McNatt, her grandfather. “She modeled, she had scholarship information same day she was killed.”
They are also stunned no charges have been filed against the woman who killed Allgood.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}