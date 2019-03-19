Central BBQ named one of the best BBQ joints in the south

Everyone knows that Memphis has amazing BBQ. So it's not surprising that we made the list for having one of the best BBQ restaurants in the south.
Central BBQ made Southern Living's list for "The South's Best BBQ Joints 2019."
Have you ever tried their BBQ nachos? This specialty was featured on The 21 Best Nachos in America list by MSN.
Central BBQ has been a Memphis legend since it first opened in 2002. The restaurants' founders originally met on the barbecue circuit in the mid-80s after competing in Memphis in May's World Championship Cooking Contest, according to the website.
After gaining local success, the restaurant sparked national interest after being featured on TV shows like Pitmasters, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, and BBQ with Bobby Flay.
