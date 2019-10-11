CEREAL CHAOS: Man throws Fruit Loops, smashes window at local motel, police say

LAKELAND, Tenn. - Continental breakfast took a chaotic turn after a man dumps milk in a large cereal dispenser and smashes windows, police said.
Christopher Pipkin, 38, was arrested Oct. 10 on a felony charge of vandalism after an incident at the Lodge Motel on Huff N Puff Road.
Pipkin was a guest at the motel when he came to the front lobby for the motel's continental breakfast. He poured milk in the large cereal dispenser and the clerk confronted him, police said.
The clerk asked him to leave, and he became irate, throwing Fruit Loop cereal on the floor of the lobby. Pipkin returned to his room where he broke the window in his room then returned to the lobby of the motel about 15 minutes later and threw a chair through the window, according to deputies.
Pipkin had an expandable baton in a back pocket and is currently on supervised release.
Security camera footage captured the incident and Pipkin was arrested.
Pipkin's bond was set at $5,000 and he is due in court today.
